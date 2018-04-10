BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners GP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners GP in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered BP Midstream Partners GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BP Midstream Partners GP in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

BP Midstream Partners GP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,495. BP Midstream Partners GP has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,777.61 and a P/E ratio of 81.95.

BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners GP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners GP Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

