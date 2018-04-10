Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.74 Million in DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 221,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of DSW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in DSW by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DSW by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 217,410 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in DSW by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 598,171 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DSW in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSW traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 2,268,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,981. DSW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,751.93, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that DSW, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. DSW’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of DSW stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.74 Million in DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-buys-new-position-in-dsw-inc-dsw-updated-updated-updated.html.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.