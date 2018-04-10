Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,777,000 after buying an additional 2,534,918 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.48. 6,394,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,099. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $343,679.78, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bremer Trust National Association” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bremer-trust-national-association-has-2-69-million-stake-in-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.