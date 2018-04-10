Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 996.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,960,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,494.78.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $30.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1,436.22. 4,277,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $884.49 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market cap of $680,281.94, a P/E ratio of 315.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

