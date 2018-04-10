BridgeCoin (CRYPTO:BCO) Reaches Market Cap of $41.52 Million

BridgeCoin (CURRENCY:BCO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BridgeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00022469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BridgeCoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. BridgeCoin has a total market cap of $41.52 million and $26,674.00 worth of BridgeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.01671820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007750 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017718 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025889 BTC.

BridgeCoin Coin Profile

BridgeCoin (CRYPTO:BCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. BridgeCoin’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. BridgeCoin’s official website is www.crypto-bridge.org. BridgeCoin’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBridge.

According to CryptoCompare, “BridgeCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

BridgeCoin Coin Trading

BridgeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy BridgeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BridgeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BridgeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

