Brinker International (EAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brinker’s aggressive expansion strategies and sales building initiatives like streamlining of menu and innovation value offerings along with its loyalty program should boost comps. Increased focus on company-owned restaurants, which allows it to have full control over operations, is also expected to boost the bottom as well as the top line. Also, various operational, remodeling and digital initiatives are likely to drive growth. The company’s shares outperformed the industry in the past six months. Meanwhile, estimates for 2018 have gone up over the last 60 days. However, the company’s revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in 10 of the trailing 12 quarters, mainly due to traffic decline at its restaurants. Further, higher labor as well as costs related to various initiatives might hurt margins, while overall choppiness in the restaurant space might keep on pressurizing comps in the upcoming quarters.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EAT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 615,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,836. The company has a market cap of $1,792.24, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.06. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $766.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.84 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 4.10%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $28,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Tinajero sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $114,000.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Brinker International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 136,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

