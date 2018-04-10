Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 118,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99,391.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

