Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $99,391.66, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

