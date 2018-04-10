BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in CF Industries (CF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries (NYSE:CF) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,101,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,657,000.

NYSE:CF opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,592.14, a PE ratio of -148.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

