Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,109,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,916,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,209,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.32.

ED stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,540. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,384.79, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

