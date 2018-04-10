BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.68 Million Position in Assurant (AIZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Assurant worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Assurant by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,146,000 after acquiring an additional 369,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4,698.65, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 1-year low of $84.34 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.26. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.68 Million Position in Assurant (AIZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-cuts-stake-in-assurant-inc-aiz-updated.html.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.