BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.81 Million Stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $212,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,089,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 605.7% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

TD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,239. The firm has a market cap of $103,089.93, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

