American Water (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Water (NYSE:AWK) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of American Water worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of American Water in the 4th quarter worth about $2,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Water by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,414,000 after purchasing an additional 216,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 185,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water in the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14,626.97, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. American Water has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.36 million. American Water had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Water will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $84.00 target price on American Water and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut American Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on American Water from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS upped their price target on American Water from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-27114-shares-of-american-water-works-company-inc-awk-updated-updated.html.

American Water Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.