BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.57 Million Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $596,195,000 after acquiring an additional 317,414 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 189,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $8,702.13, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $523.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $239,273.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,984 shares in the company, valued at $569,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,918,653.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $76,225.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,172 shares of company stock worth $7,274,542. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

