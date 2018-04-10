Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus (BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $29.00 target price on Benefitfocus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

