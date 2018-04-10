Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. 116,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,827. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $5,628.19, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $335,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $49,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,281 shares of company stock valued at $17,283,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after acquiring an additional 182,060 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after acquiring an additional 254,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

