Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (CHMI) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.62. Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv had a net margin of 113.50% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,455. Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv’s dividend payout ratio is 88.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv by 3,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv by 1,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

