Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.99. Dave & Buster’s reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.82 million. Dave & Buster’s had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In other news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 893,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1,649.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $73.48.

About Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

