Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.91.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 841,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,823. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,051,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 461,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 153,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates its business in two operating segments: Advertising and Content.

