Brokerages Anticipate Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.45. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,131. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $479.76, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, CEO Bruce Telkamp sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $360,814.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $705,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sheldon Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 109,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,970 shares of company stock worth $1,576,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,453,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,264,000 after acquiring an additional 516,737 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

