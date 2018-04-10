Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Taylor Morrison reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Taylor Morrison had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE TMHC opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2,616.76, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Taylor Morrison has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of Taylor Morrison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $40,702,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,502,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,638,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,201 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,695,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

