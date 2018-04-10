Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar Inc (TRUE) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stephens set a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, SVP John Pierantoni sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $28,157.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $117,797.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $177,654. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,997. TrueCar has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,086.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-anticipate-truecar-inc-true-to-announce-0-02-eps-updated-updated-updated.html.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.