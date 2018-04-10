Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $917.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post $917.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.07 million and the highest is $935.00 million. Athene reported sales of $937.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $917.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.46. Athene had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Shares of Athene (NYSE ATH) traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 498,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,995. Athene has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $9,569.12, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $4,254,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,778,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manfred Puffer sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,050. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Athene by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Athene by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Athene by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

