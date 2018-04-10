Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.81 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $15,864.27, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.02.

CNH Industrial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

