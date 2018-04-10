Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $436,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,446.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 499,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,877,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,502.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,348,000 after buying an additional 852,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 882,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,752,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ XRAY) traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 535,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,226. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $11,530.19, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -5.09%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

