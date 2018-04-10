Brokerages Expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report $713.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.96 million and the lowest is $686.50 million. Genesis Energy posted sales of $415.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full year sales of $713.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $720.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEL. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Genesis Energy (GEL) traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 1,409,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,760. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,526.75, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 15,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 12,525 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,191.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,353,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,408,000 after buying an additional 1,566,206 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,839,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 723,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 695,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 928,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 571,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

