Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post sales of $146.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.99 million to $146.14 million. Landec posted sales of $136.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $146.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.71 million to $545.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $544.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $543.07 million to $546.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.64%. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Landec in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.96, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.82. Landec has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-expect-landec-co-lndc-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-146-04-million-updated.html.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.