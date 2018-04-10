Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $193.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.84 million and the highest is $196.28 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $171.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.65 million to $851.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $917.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $897.08 million to $932.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $45.25 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,277.25, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

