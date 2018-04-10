Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty (TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to report $35.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.93 million and the highest is $37.10 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $31.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $35.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.56 million to $154.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $168.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $146.58 million to $178.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 76,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1,878.74, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,368,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 312,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 292,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

