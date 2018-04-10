Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk (TTD) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.71 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.25 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other The Trade Desk news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,351.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 11,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $588,185.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,706 shares of company stock worth $45,689,286. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after acquiring an additional 484,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,859,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,036,000 after acquiring an additional 463,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,465,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,997,000 after acquiring an additional 368,555 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $13,837,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 860,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,270 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $48.46. 213,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,238. The stock has a market cap of $2,076.60, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.93. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, a self-service omni-channel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including connected television (TV), mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native, as well as on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

