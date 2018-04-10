Brokerages Expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127. The stock has a market cap of $226.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.11. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.23%. equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP W David Smith sold 1,345 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $41,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,443.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

