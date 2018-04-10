Brokerages Expect Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.46 Million

Analysts expect that Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) will post $129.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wageworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.32 million. Wageworks reported sales of $125.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year sales of $129.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.08 million to $529.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $552.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $530.60 million to $566.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wageworks.

WAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WAGE traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1,791.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Wageworks has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $76.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.46 Million” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-expect-wageworks-inc-wage-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-129-46-million-updated.html.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wageworks (WAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.