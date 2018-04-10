Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries (WGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 910,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,182.36, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

