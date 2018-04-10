Brokerages Set $16.50 Price Target for Cision (CISN)

Shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cision an industry rank of 129 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CISN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cision news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $59,846,980.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cision during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cision during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cision by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cision by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CISN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 387,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,807. The firm has a market cap of $1,438.51, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of -0.04. Cision has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cision will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-set-16-50-price-target-for-cision-cisn.html.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions. It specializes in cloud-based public relations software, government relations, PRWeb and other related products including distribution, media monitoring, media database, and media analysis. The company was founded on March 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.