Brokerages Set $19.00 Target Price for RYB Education Inc – (RYB)

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 88 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYB. Zacks Investment Research cut RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut RYB Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RYB Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in RYB Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RYB Education by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 97,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,234. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.53 and a P/E ratio of 64.30.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is engaged in providing early childhood education services in China. The Company develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys and at-home education products and services. The Company promotes and sells its self-developed and third party products and services through its franchisees and Hong Shan Enable Alliance participants for their further distribution and directly to number of families.The Company kindergarten offers preschool education to 2-6-year-old children.

