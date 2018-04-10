Brokerages Set $4.50 Price Target for Polar Power Inc (POLA)

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Polar Power an industry rank of 187 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POLA shares. ValuEngine cut Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Polar Power worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power (POLA) traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,099. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. equities research analysts predict that Polar Power will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

