Brokerages Set $5.48 Price Target for Cemtrex Inc (CETX)

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.48 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cemtrex an industry rank of 121 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 27,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,895. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.95 million. Cemtrex had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.88%. analysts predict that Cemtrex will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cemtrex by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set $5.48 Price Target for Cemtrex Inc (CETX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-set-5-48-price-target-for-cemtrex-inc-cetx-updated.html.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cemtrex (CETX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.