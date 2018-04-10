Brokerages Set AppFolio (APPF) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 25,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $850,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AppFolio by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AppFolio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 71,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,834. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 0.63.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set AppFolio (APPF) Target Price at $42.50” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-set-appfolio-appf-target-price-at-42-50-updated.html.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

