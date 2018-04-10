Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Target Price at $11.96

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APR.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.10. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

