Brokerages Set AXA (CS) Target Price at $27.30

AXA (EPA:CS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.30 ($33.70).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €29.20 ($36.05) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AXA stock traded up €0.23 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting €22.80 ($28.15). 14,250,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($34.19).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

