Brokerages Set CenterState Bank (CSFL) Target Price at $30.25

CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CenterState Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Brean Capital upgraded CenterState Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CenterState Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CenterState Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CenterState Bank by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CenterState Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CenterState Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 52,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in CenterState Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CenterState Bank by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 644,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,616. CenterState Bank has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,218.04, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CenterState Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CenterState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-set-centerstate-bank-csfl-target-price-at-30-25-updated.html.

About CenterState Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.