Brokerages Set Chubb Ltd (CB) PT at $165.36

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo set a $169.00 price target on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $62,452.77, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Chubb Ltd (CB) PT at $165.36” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-set-chubb-ltd-cb-pt-at-165-36-updated-updated.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.