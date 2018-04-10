Brokerages Set Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Price Target at $20.40

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $362.06, a PE ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 0.53. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

