Brokerages Set Croda International (CRDA) Target Price at $4,477.00

Croda International (LON:CRDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,477 ($61.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,225 ($58.37) to GBX 4,800 ($66.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,550 ($62.86) to GBX 4,800 ($66.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,700 ($64.94) to GBX 4,900 ($67.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,400 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($49.74) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of CRDA stock remained flat at $GBX 4,568 ($63.11) on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 3,461 ($47.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,668 ($64.49).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 179 ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 173.50 ($2.40) by GBX 5.50 ($0.08). The firm had revenue of GBX 137.31 billion for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.64) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 21,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,434 ($61.26), for a total transaction of £939,165.54 ($1,297,548.41). Insiders have bought a total of 11 shares of company stock worth $49,010 in the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/brokerages-set-croda-international-crda-target-price-at-4477-00-updated.html.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.