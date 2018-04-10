Brokerages Set Grand City Properties (GYC) PT at $23.12

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.12 ($28.54).

Several research firms have issued reports on GYC. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs set a €18.80 ($23.21) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

FRA:GYC traded down €0.11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €19.50 ($24.07). 209,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($24.86).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

