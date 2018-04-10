Brokerages Set Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Target Price at $32.17

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENT. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

XENT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 78,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,013. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1,171.33, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $35,647.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,321.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwen R. Carscadden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $475,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,625 shares of company stock worth $4,894,507. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

