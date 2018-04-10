Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (DEC) PT at $32.37

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.37 ($39.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

EPA DEC traded down €0.20 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching €29.00 ($35.80). The stock had a trading volume of 164,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

