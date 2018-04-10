Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Price Target at $144.15

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.15.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.2% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,439. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

