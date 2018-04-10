Brokerages Set Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Price Target at $6.50

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

JE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Just Energy Group news, insider Ron Joyce sold 232,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$1,313,556.00. Also, Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 574,900 shares of company stock worth $3,250,713 in the last 90 days.

Shares of JE traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,355. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$912.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$987.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

