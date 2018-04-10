Brokerages Set Office Depot (ODP) Target Price at $5.31

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,195.06, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Office Depot by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 49.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 718.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 32,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 40.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

